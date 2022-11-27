U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

