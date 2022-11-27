Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $369.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

