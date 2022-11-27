Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,654 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

