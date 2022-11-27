Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

