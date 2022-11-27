Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.