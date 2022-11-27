Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 103 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $452,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.