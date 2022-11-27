Ossiam Buys 9,114 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.