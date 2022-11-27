Ossiam Purchases 6,715 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

