Ossiam Sells 13,073 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ossiam cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $170.06 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.