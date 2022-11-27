Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $82,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.