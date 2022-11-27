Ossiam Sells 305 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average of $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

