Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seeyond grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $65.42 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

