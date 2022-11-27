Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Ferguson worth $83,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,498,000 after buying an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $232,367,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,148.30.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

