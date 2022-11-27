CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375,663 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

