Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $108,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lam Research by 173.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.86 and its 200 day moving average is $440.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

