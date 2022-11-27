ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Centerra Gold worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGAU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

