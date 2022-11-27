Credit Suisse AG Sells 114,705 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,705 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $97,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $188.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

