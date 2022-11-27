The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Middleby worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Middleby by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 10.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

