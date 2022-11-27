U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

