3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $129.04 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

