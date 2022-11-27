Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.68 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $676.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

