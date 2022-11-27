Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $574,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

