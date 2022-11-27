Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 13,850 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

