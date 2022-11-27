Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

