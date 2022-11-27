Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

PFG opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

