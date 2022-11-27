Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,586 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

