U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $334.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $694.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

