First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

