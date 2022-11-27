First Foundation Advisors Has $387,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

