First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 639,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.69.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

