First Foundation Advisors Sells 568 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

