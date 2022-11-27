CI Investments Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 172.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

