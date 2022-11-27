Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $367.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

