First Foundation Advisors Has $438,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,469.50, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.