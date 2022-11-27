NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,498.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,221.98.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

