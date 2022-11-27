Ossiam Sells 3,780 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29,900.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.69 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

