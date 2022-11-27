Ossiam Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ossiam lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,968 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

