Ossiam Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

