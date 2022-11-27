Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,659.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

