Ossiam Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,913,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,748,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

