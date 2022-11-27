Ossiam Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $124.63 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,861 shares of company stock valued at $26,817,964. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

