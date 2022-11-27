Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

