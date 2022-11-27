Ossiam Sells 21,645 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

