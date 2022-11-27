Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.