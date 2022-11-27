Ossiam Purchases 5,733 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ossiam increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VMware by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Down 0.1 %

VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

