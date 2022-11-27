Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128,505 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.