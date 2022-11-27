Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 42.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

