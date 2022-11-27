Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $334.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

