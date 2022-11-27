Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $334.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

