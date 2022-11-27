Ossiam Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ossiam increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 142.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $256.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

